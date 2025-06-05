United Airlines Adds Free Spotify Streaming To Flights: See What's Onboard

United Airlines has teamed up with Spotify to allow flyers to stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks for free, United said in a news release on Thursday, June 5. Passengers can now access Spotify on more than 130,000 seatback screens on about 680 planes.

The new collaboration marks the first time Spotify has offered audiobooks and video podcasts onboard an airline. Travelers can listen to curated playlists and top podcasts like "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," "The Dave Chang Show," and "The Comment Section with Drew Afualo."

In 2026, passengers will be able to log into their personal Spotify accounts on their phones and stream through seatback entertainment screens.

"Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content, and now our customers can enjoy it all in a simple and easy way, at 35,000 feet," said Richard Nunn, CEO of United's frequent flier program MileagePlus. "Together, we're giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world's most popular artists, authors and podcasters –all while flying with the latest technology in the sky."

United's 4K screens with Bluetooth capability are rolling out across its fleet, with Spotify's collection replacing the previous "audio" category on the seatback home menu. New channels now include "podcasts," "video podcasts," "audiobooks," and "playlists," with a dedicated Spotify channel coming soon for even faster access.

Ian Geller, Spotify's vice president of business development, also praised the partnership.

"As a frequent United flyer myself, it's incredibly exciting to see Spotify now available on the world's largest airline," he said. "At Spotify, we're dedicated to being everywhere our users are, giving creators opportunities to reach new platforms and engage different audiences. I'm especially looking forward to bringing an even more personalized app streaming experience to seatbacks next year."

Travelers on Starlink-equipped planes can also stream Spotify throughout the entire flight. After logging into a MileagePlus account and accepting the terms for Starlink, travelers can open their Spotify app and stream without interruptions.

To celebrate the launch, MileagePlus members can earn up to 1,000 bonus miles for signing up for a Spotify Premium Individual subscription.

