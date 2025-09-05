Trump Admin. Ends Plan To Make Airlines Pay For Disrupted Flights

The Transportation Department revealed that it plans to withdraw the rule, according to a document posted online on Thursday, Sept. 4. The DOT called the move "consistent with department and administration priorities."

The proposal was first unveiled in December 2024, just weeks before former President Joe Biden left office. The regulation would have forced airlines to issue at least $200 for cancellations or lengthy delays tied to problems like mechanical failures or computer outages.

Payments would have risen to $775 for delays lasting nine hours or more. It also considered requiring free rebooking on competing airlines and covering meals and hotels for overnight disruptions.

The rule would have put US consumer protections closer to those in Brazil, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, which all mandate airline compensation for delays, Reuters reported. Currently, US airlines must refund passengers for canceled flights, but they don't have to pay out for delays.

Airlines for America, the trade group representing major airlines like Delta, Southwest, and United, celebrated the rollback.

"We are encouraged by this Department of Transportation reviewing unnecessary and burdensome regulations that exceed its authority and don’t solve issues important to our customers," the group told the Associated Press in a statement.

Spirit Airlines, which recently declared bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year, argued that the proposal would increase airfares.

"There is no free lunch," Spirit said in a public comment. "If every time a flight has to be canceled due to, say, an aircraft maintenance issue, airlines were required to pay each affected passenger $300 plus hotel and meals, there would be a perverse incentive to cancel flights preemptively at any hint of trouble."

The DOT also said it's considering whether to rescind other Biden-era rules, including an April 2024 requirement for airlines to disclose service fees upfront. A court issued a temporary pause for that regulation.

A spokesperson for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Reuters that the DOT "will faithfully implement all aviation consumer protection requirements mandated by Congress." The spokesperson also claimed that the Biden-era rules "went beyond what Congress has required by statute, and we intend to reconsider those extra-statutory requirements."

The Trump administration has taken several steps to undo Biden's consumer protection measures, including dropping the Justice Department's lawsuit accusing Southwest Airlines of illegally operating chronically delayed flights.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windsor Locks and receive free news updates.