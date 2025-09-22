Ted Cruz Pushing To Raise Pilot Retirement Age: Here's Why

Cruz, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a letter to Trump, Reuters reported. The request comes right as the United Nations holds an important aviation meeting in Montreal.

The Texas Republican is asking the Trump administration to support a proposal from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to raise the global pilot retirement age.

"America should lead on the international stage in support of raising, or even abolishing, the pilot retirement age," Cruz wrote.

Cruz also said that the current policy forces thousands of pilots into early retirement annually. Congress rejected a 2024 effort to raise the mandatory airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

IATA, which represents about 350 airlines worldwide, says increasing the age limit can be done "without any impact to aviation safety." The proposal has already won support from Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents more than 77,000 pilots, argues that raising the retirement age could make flying less safe, disrupt operations, and violate international standards.

"We should be focused on rebuilding our air traffic control infrastructure and modernizing our air transportation system, not the distraction of an ICAO nominee who, contrary to settled policy, intends to undermine US law and our position on pilot retirement age," the pilots' union said in a petition."

The International Civil Aviation Organization currently bans pilots older than 65 from flying international commercial flights, which the US and most other member states must enforce domestically.

