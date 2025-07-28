Spirit Reportedly Furloughing, Demoting Pilots Amid Post-Bankruptcy Struggles

Spirit will furlough 270 pilots and downgrade 140 captains, CNBC reported. The move is part of the carrier's continued effort to stabilize its finances after bankruptcy.

The furloughs take effect Saturday, Nov. 1, with the demotions scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1.

"We are taking necessary steps to ensure we operate as efficiently as possible as part of our efforts to return to profitability," Spirit told CNBC.

Both moves aim to align staffing with a slimmer flight schedule during the slower fall season.

"We recognize the weight of this decision and are committed to treating all affected team members with compassion and respect during this process," said Spirit.

The job cuts come months after Spirit exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and appointed a new leadership team to help relaunch the struggling budget airline. In April, Spirit named Dave Davis its new CEO and announced plans to relist its stock and expand with new routes, following nearly $800 million in debt relief and $350 million in fresh investments.

The latest reductions show the carrier is still under pressure, with the Air Line Pilots Association warning that Spirit's continued downsizing is hurting career progression.

"We know how hard this news hits, and there’s no dressing that up," said Captain Ryan Muller, chairman of Spirit’s ALPA chapter. "Spirit continues to shrink, and with it, the value of pilot seniority and Spirit careers continues to erode."

Airlines across the US have reported softer demand in 2025, particularly during off-peak months. Spirit said it's now focusing on maximizing efficiency and shifting toward more premium travel options after years of offering low-cost fares.

The latest pilot furloughs follow similar cuts in 2024. Spirit laid off 200 workers and trimmed $80 million in costs during its bankruptcy filing.

At the end of 2024, Spirit had 11,331 employees, according to financial data firm Stock Analysis.

