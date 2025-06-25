Southwest Considering High-End Perks After Ending 'Bags Fly Free,' CEO Says

CEO Bob Jordan made the comments during an industry conference in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, June 25. His remarks are the latest sign of transformation at the Dallas-based airline, which recently dropped its longtime "Bags Fly Free" policy for most fares and began selling basic economy tickets.

Southwest also plans to launch a new premium fare class called Choice Extra later in 2025.

"Whatever customers need in 2025, 2030, we won't take any of that off the table," Jordan told CNBC at the conference. "We'll do it the Southwest way, but we're not going to say, 'We would never do that.' We know we send customers to other airlines because there's some things you might want that you can't get on us. That includes things like lounges, like true premium, like flying long-haul international."

Southwest currently flies only Boeing 737s, mainly serving domestic and shorter international routes to Central America and the Caribbean. Jordan said it's possible that Southwest could eventually fly to European cities.

The company would need to buy long-range airplanes.

"No commitment, but you can certainly see a day when we are as Southwest Airlines serving long-haul destinations like Europe," said Jordan. "Obviously, you would need a different aircraft to serve that mission and we're open to looking at what it would take to serve that mission."

Southwest is also watching competitors like American, which announced plans to double its lounge space in Miami. Other airlines like Delta and United have added more luxury seating and expanded lounge access in recent years to attract high-end travelers.

While Southwest has started charging most customers $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for a second, Jordan said the airline hasn't seen a significant drop in loyalty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windsor Locks and receive free news updates.