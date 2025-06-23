JetBlue Reportedly Leaving Major FL Airport: What Northeast Flyers Need To Know

JetBlue will stop service at MIA on Tuesday, Sept. 3, a company spokesperson told the Miami Herald. The airline's only remaining route at the airport is to Boston Logan International Airport.

Travelers booked on BOS-MIA flights can either rebook them to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) or get a full refund.

"To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights, including between Boston and Miami," said corporate communications director Derek Dombrowski.

JetBlue expanded aggressively at MIA in 2021 while demand was still recovering during the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, the airline offered up to 14 daily flights from Miami, including routes to New York City, Newark, New Jersey, and Hartford, Connecticut.

That strategy unraveled as demand slowed and when a federal judge blocked JetBlue's proposed merger with Spirit Airlines, based just outside FLL in Dania Beach, Florida. The deal would have increased JetBlue's presence in South Florida.

Daily Voice has reached out to JetBlue for more information. A spokesperson hasn't responded as of press time.

The decision comes as JetBlue is cutting more flights and scaling back investments as the airline industry struggles with declining demand. In an internal memo obtained by CNBC, CEO Joanna Geraghty said the airline will reduce off-peak flying, trim unprofitable routes, and park four Airbus A320 jets it originally planned to update with new interiors.

JetBlue hasn't posted an annual profit since 2019 and warned that it's unlikely to break even in 2025.

"We're hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won't fully offset the ground we've lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we'd hoped," Geraghty wrote. "That means we're still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running."

JetBlue will continue service from Boston to FLL and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). The airline remains FLL's second-largest carrier, carrying 19% of the airport's passengers in 2024, the Herald reported.

JetBlue still offers dozens of Northeast flights to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach:

From Fort Lauderdale: Albany, Boston, Buffalo, Hartford, Islip, New York City (JFK and LGA), Newark, Philadelphia (resumes Thursday, July 3), Providence, Richmond, Washington (DCA), White Plains, Worcester, and seasonal service to Manchester, New Hampshire.

From West Palm Beach: Boston, Hartford, Islip, New York City (JFK and LGA), Newark, Providence, Washington (DCA), and White Plains.

JetBlue is also aiming to stay competitive with its new "Blue Sky" alliance with United Airlines, which is expected to launch in the fall.

