Driver Dies After Crashing Into Tree On I-91 Off-Ramp In Windsor Locks: Police

Antonio Sosa, of Granby, died just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday, May 8, following the crash on the southbound Exit 40 off-ramp in Windsor Locks, Connecticut State Police said.

For unknown reasons, Sosa drove off the ramp and onto the grassy shoulder, where his vehicle struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

