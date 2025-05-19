3-Year-Old Girl Severely Burned in Windsor Locks Fire Pit Accident

Firefighters responded to the home on Tracy Circle in Windsor Locks Sunday, May 18, and found the child in her mother’s arms, officials said.

The girl’s father told police a sudden gust of wind pushed flames out of a contained fire pit, engulfing the child. She sustained first-, second- and third-degree burns to her face, arms, and chest, the outlet reported.

Paramedics transported her to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for emergency treatment. Windsor Locks police did not immediately return a phone call seeking an update on the child's condition.

Windsor Locks police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the incident.

