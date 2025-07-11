Windham Dad Overdoses While Driving With 2 Young Kids, Police Say: 'I Thought I Was Doing Coke'

Nicholas Ninteau, of Windham, was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion in front of the restaurant on Boston Turnpike in Bolton around 6 p.m. on June 19, Connecticut State Police said. A woman in the passenger seat was also near death. She had no pulse and was not breathing as her face turned blue.

Troopers recognized the symptoms of an opioid overdose and, working with paramedics, gave both of them multiple hits of Narcan. Rescuers had to help Ninteau breathe and gave the woman CPR until they regained consciousness.

"I thought I was doing (cocaine)," Ninteau told police. Troopers found a small bag of crack in the car and said it's possible the drugs were laced with opioids, which is a common occurrence.

Ninteau's young daughter, who was in the car, told troopers her dad had started to nod off while driving home from picking up Burger King, the arrest warrant said. She explained he pulled into the parking lot and "fell asleep." She repeatedly tried to wake him up but couldn't.

She climbed out of the car with her young sibling to get help.

The car only had one car seat, which was facing the wrong direction and was not secured with a seat belt, troopers said.

The sedan was littered with old, rotting food and fast-food drinks. The crack police found in the vehicle was within the children's reach, troopers said.

Ninteau and the woman were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The woman's identity and her relationship to the children were not released.

Troopers gave custody of the kids to their paternal grandmother on a temporary hold, the warrant said.

Ninteau was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence with a child passenger, possession of a controlled substance, six counts of risk of injury to a child, along with violations for failing to secure children and leaving them unsupervised, authorities said.

Ninteau was held on a $150,000 bond, troopers noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham-Willimantic and receive free news updates.