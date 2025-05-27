Willimantic Hit-Run Crash: Police Warn Driver As Victim Fights For Life

Around 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ash Street and North Street in Willimantic after reports of a serious crash between a moped and a pickup truck. When they arrived, the truck was gone, authorities said. It had fled the scene without stopping to help or speak with police.

The moped operator, an adult, was seriously hurt in the collision. They were first taken to Windham Hospital, but because their injuries were so severe had to be airlifted to Hartford Hospital.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” police said. “We want to emphasize to the operator of the evading vehicle that we have obtained more information than has been publicly released.”

Police say they’re reviewing surveillance video from the area and following multiple leads.

They’re asking the driver to do the right thing and come forward now.

Police also urge anyone who may have seen the crash or who has any information about it to call the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.

