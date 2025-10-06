Willimantic Cafe Owner Apologizes After Posting Photo Including Nazi Symbols: 'We Didn't Know'

Hannah Dupuis, owner of Egg & Cheese in Willimantic, shared a post showing a billboard she hired an artist from Manchester to create for her business. In the photo, the artist’s arm is visible — and it bears a tattoo of the lightning bolts worn by Nazi SS soldiers and officers.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, SS Bolts are now commonly used by white supremacists, some biker gangs, and neo-Nazi groups.

Dupuis said she liked the billboard and shared the same photo on social media, unaware of the tattoo’s meaning.

“I did not realize that. I didn’t look at the tattoos. I didn’t look at the arm,” Dupuis said in an apology post.

After discovering the symbol, Dupuis removed the image and issued a public apology.

“The person in the photo is not an employee,” the post read. “We didn’t know the significance of the tattoos. The post is now removed, and I apologize for not knowing what the symbol stood for.”

Dupuis said in her post that the restaurant had been hounded with hateful calls and bad reviews. Yelp temporarily disabled comments after the Main Street restaurant was review-bombed following the incendiary post.

However, Dupius said many others have come forward to show their support, calling the situation an honest mistake.

“A lot of people have come down and given us their support and been like, 'Listen, you’re going to get through this. You’ll be okay,’” she said in the post. “But it’s just, it’s just embarrassing.”

