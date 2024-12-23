TV host and actress Maria Menounos and her husband, film producer and writer Keven Undergaro, stopped in for a breakfast visit recently at That Breakfast Place in Willimantic. She even posed for photos with the owners and staff.

Menounos, who's hosted several TV shows and runs the popular "AfterBuzz TV" podcast network, recently appeared in the romantic comedy "Christmas at Plumhill Manor."

The owners of the restaurant, located at 37 Boston Post Road, posted some of the photos on Facebook.

"Thank you for choosing us—it was an honor to have you at our table. To all our amazing customers, you never know who you’ll run into at That Breakfast Place!

"Thank you for supporting our small business — it was such a pleasure serving you both! We wish you all happiness, health, and prosperity!"

A call to That Breakfast Place was not immediately returned.

It's unclear why Menounos was in the area, but she may have been visiting family. The 46-year-old busy mom of one was born in Medford, Massachusetts.

