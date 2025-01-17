Man Crashed Into By Willimantic Girl's Basketball Coach Also Facing Charges: Police

Jason Suprenant, 40, of Columbia, was charged with breach of peace and held on a $5,000 bond, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11, at Horace Porter School in Columbia, involving Suprenant and Bryan Baez-Rivera, a 29-year-old girls' basketball coach from Willimantic.

A video of the incident shows Baez-Rivera driving his Honda into Suprenant in the school’s parking lot after the game. A newly released police report suggests the altercation was sparked by a comment made by a child.

Baez-Rivera told police that during post-game handshakes, a player on the opposing team told his daughter that they were "no good at basketball." He said he approached the opposing coach, who suspended the player for a game due to poor sportsmanship, according to the report.

Baez-Rivera alleged that Suprenant and others confronted him after the game, threatened him, and attempted to block him from leaving the parking lot. He claimed Suprenant stood in front of his vehicle, preventing him from driving away, while other parents approached from multiple directions.

"I was scared," Baez-Rivera told police. "My kids were also scared, screaming, telling me to go."

Baez-Rivera said he panicked, accelerated, and struck Suprenant, causing him to roll over the hood of his car and land on the pavement. Authorities reported that Suprenant suffered minor injuries in the incident. He drove to a nearby parking lot and called police.

Officials arrested Baez-Rivera without incident and charged him with risk of injury to a minor (two counts), second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident as children were inside the car when it crashed.

