Jalene Ailany Brown, of Framingham, Massachusetts, was driving westbound on Boston Post Road in Windham around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, when she lost control of her SUV while attempting a right-hand turn, according to Connecticut State Police.

Brown’s Nissan Rogue crossed over the double-yellow lines and collided with the truck. The impact was so violent that it nearly split the SUV in half and hurled it more than 50 feet, reports said.

Emergency responders pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.

Authorities shut down a section of Boston Post Road for several hours Tuesday night to clean a large fuel spill and conduct an investigation.

