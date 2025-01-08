Felon on Probation Rams Cop Cars During Chase, Tries To Push Car Off Road In Windham: Police

Julian Ramos, 24, of Hartford, is accused of ramming two police cruisers, trying to run a civilian off the road, and endangering countless lives during the high-speed pursuit, authorities said.

The chase began when Willimantic Police alerted State Troopers about a Honda Civic linked to multiple recent traffic stops. Ramos, the driver, was spotted at a gas station on Boston Post Road in Windham around 10 p.m. When officers tried to box in the car, Ramos allegedly floored it—smashing into two State Police cruisers to escape, officials said.

From there, Ramos sped onto Route 6 westbound, leading troopers into Mansfield and Columbia. His vehicle, however, began to break down, slowing to under 40 miles per hour.

Things escalated when Ramos allegedly tried to run another driver off the road, police said. Troopers acted quickly, intentionally making contact with Ramos’s car to force it to a stop.

Ramos was arrested without injury after officers, aided by a State Police K-9, pulled him from the vehicle.

Ramos now faces 13 charges, including reckless driving, assault with a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence. Authorities said he remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

