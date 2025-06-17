Ex-State Trooper Of Winsted Charged In $8K Workers’ Comp Scam

Jose Campos, 32, of Winsted, was arrested Tuesday, June 17, by state inspectors and charged with one count of larceny and one count of making a fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits, the state prosecutor's office said. He faces potentially decades in prison if convicted.

He turned himself in at the Rocky Hill Police Department and was later released on a $10,000 bond. Campos is due in court on June 18 in Hartford, police said.

Officials say Campos claimed he was badly hurt while on duty at the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection headquarters. He told investigators a restroom door hit him in the lower back, knocked him to the floor, and struck him multiple times as others entered the room.

He was later placed on temporary total disability, which is used when a worker is unable to do any kind of job due to injury. During that time, he received $8,341 in wage replacement.

But according to the arrest affidavit, others who were there gave a very different version of events. Investigators say Campos “misrepresented material facts” about how he got hurt.

