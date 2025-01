Kenneth Lawrence Martin, of Naugatuck, died just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when he wrecked along Route 8 in Winchester, Connecticut State Police said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It's unknown why Martin crashed. Police urge anyone with information or who witnessed the wreck to contact Trooper Derek Kareta at 860-626-1820 or Derek.Kareta@ct.gov.

