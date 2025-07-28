Violent Armed Robbery At Wethersfield Motel Leaves Clerk Injured; Police Seek Public's Help

Police were called to the 1341 Silas Deane Highway motel in Wethersfield around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

The clerk told police that two masked men burst into the motel with a gun, leaped over the counter, assaulted them, and robbed them at gunpoint of their phone, watch, and cash, before running away, Wethersfield police relayed.

They assaulted the clerk during the robbery, but the victim suffered only minor injuries and declined medical aid, authorities noted.

The men jumped into a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Connecticut registration plate AZ09385, which had been reported stolen out of Hartford.

The Wethersfield Police Department's Detective Bureau is investigating the violent armed robbery. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jacobson at 860-721-2963.

