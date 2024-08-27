Hartford County native Grant Marcuccio, from Wethersfield, was reported missing on Aug. 18 from his home in White Fish, Montana, where he lived. A US National Park Service helicopter flying over Glacier National Park spotted his body on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The 32-year-old was hiking with friends along a trail to McPartland Peak, but he became separated. Authorities will perform an autopsy to decide the cause of death, but wounds to his body are consistent with a fall, the Park Service said.

Marcuccio was an avid hiker who loved the outdoors, his friends said. Many of them posted memorials to him online as news of his death spread across social media.

"He died doing what he loved, climbing mountains," friend Jackie Kennedy posted on Facebook. "I will never forget his laugh or his smile. RIP, Grant Marcuccio. Go Climb Every Mountain."

Others posted memories they shared with Marcuccio from his time as a camper and counselor at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook.

Marcuccio was a farmer in Montana. A market where he often worked held a memorial for him on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

