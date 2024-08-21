Famous CT Pizza Restaurant Expanding To Wethersfield, Three Other Locations

The restaurant announced a new shop will open in Hartford County in Wethersfield on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Located on the ground level of a residential complex, The Borden at 1178 Silas Deane Highway, Sally’s Apizza in Wethersfield marks the first of four Hartford area locations, including Farmington, Newington, and South Windsor.

At the Wethersfield restaurant, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Bret Lunsford created a menu of noteworthy additions to complement long-standing favorites, said Jessica Rosen Klein, a spokeswoman for the restaurant.

Klein said guests would notice a variety of starters and salads to start the meal, such as Italian wings with Calabrian chili, meatballs served in marinara and accompanied by house-made focaccia, a wedge, and Caesar salad, and a selection of bruschettas, including tomato and eggplant.

An expanded entree section features chicken and eggplant parmesan, two pastas, including a ricotta-filled ravioli, and chicken Francese.

The new restaurant will continue to cater to pizza lovers, using the same recipe from nearly a century ago. Nine pizzas are on the menu, including the classic tomato sauce pie, mozzarella, tomato, and potato and rosemary.

A rotating selection of up to three seasonal pies will always be available. Made to order in three sizes, all pizzas are handmade and coal-fired. Klein said they are characterized by a thin charred crust, tangy tomato sauce, and a light touch of mozzerla that New Haven-style pizzas are known for.

The restaurant features a full cocktail bar with an expanded wine list.

While designed for the modern customer, Sally’s Apizza in Wethersfield evokes the familial spirit of the original Wooster Street location.

The restaurant is located at 1178 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield and will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made now for Friday, Aug. 30, and beyond at www.sallysapizza.com. For information, call 860-955-7565.

Stein said that in addition to the Hartford locations, a new restaurant will soon open in Fairfield County in Norwalk at the SoNo Mall.

