2 Killed In Violent Wethersfield Crash; Driver Accused of Drunk Driving

Alexis Garcia, 22, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged after a single-car crash on Route 5/15 in Wethersfield shortly before midnight on Friday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigators said Garcia's Infiniti sedan veered off the highway near Exit 85 and struck a metal guardrail. The vehicle flipped and rolled down an embankment, landing crushed at the bottom.

Joshua Gonzalez, 25, of Springfield, and Edwin Guzman, 21, of Chicopee, both passengers in the car, died at the scene, police said. Garcia sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Troopers said Garcia appeared intoxicated at the crash site and failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was held on $250,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, was in the area, or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Trooper First Class Victor Mejias at 860-534-1000 or [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wethersfield and receive free news updates.