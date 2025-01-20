Westbrook Mother Arrested for Stalking School Official with Threatening Emails: Police

Alicia Davis, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested Friday, Jan. 17, and charged with stalking and harassment after turning herself in, Connecticut State Police said.

The Regional School District 4 superintendent contacted police after a school official reported feeling unsafe because of emails from a parent that included veiled threats, doxxing, and harsh language.

The employee's name and the school were not released to protect their identity.

The official told authorities that Davis referenced knowing the names and addresses of the employee’s relatives. According to the police report, Davis also discovered the employee’s private Facebook group and attempted to friend them using a fake account.

During the Christmas holiday break, Davis allegedly left the employee a voicemail and sent several emails. In one message, she wrote that once her children were out of the school, she would do something that would cause her to run "crying to police." She didn't detail what that would be.

“I want my kids safe and out, and yes, I hate your guts rightfully so for not doing your job,” Davis allegedly wrote. “Can’t wait until they’re out, and THEN you’ll get your real final [redacted] out that’ll send you crying to the police like the stupid brainless spineless [redacted] that you are acting like a victim when you are a child abuser yourself. Look into the mirror and get a grip.”

The employee said she does not know what Davis is referring to as they have advocated for Davis' children in the past.

In a Jan. 1 email provided to police, Davis repeatedly highlighted that one of the employee’s loved ones was battling brain cancer.

“I really pray that the Lord doesn’t punish you by allowing your [redacted]! to die because of all the harm and abuse you are willing to inflict unto other children, publicly asking for help for your family and expecting people to help meanwhile you turn your backs on other children who are also in life or death situations,” one email read.

Police said Davis has an "extensive record" of sending "alarming emails" to other school officials.

Davis was released after posting a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westbrook and receive free news updates.