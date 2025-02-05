Westbrook Man Arrested After Killing Dog, Leaving Remains in Woods For Coyotes: Cops

Wesley Bassett, 51, faces multiple charges after troopers found the dog's remains behind a home on Essex Road in Westbrook, Connecticut State Police said.

A local veterinary hospital alerted police after receiving a concerning voicemail from Bassett about putting his dog down. When officers arrived, a family member directed them to a camper behind the house where Bassett lived.

As officers approached, they noticed a large pool of blood outside the camper, along with a bloody leash and collar. When asked about the dog, Bassett claimed it was sick and dying, but he couldn't bring himself to pull the trigger, so he had someone shoot it for him, State Police said.

He refused to name the shooter, authorities said.

Bassett said it was the “humane” thing to do. However, euthanizing a pet in such a manner is illegal in Connecticut, police said after consulting with the Department of Agriculture.

Bassett later admitted the dog was not fatally ill. He told troopers the animal was lame from a tick-borne illness.

After further questioning, Bassett admitted he shot the dog himself. He told troopers he initially lied because he knew he is prohibited from owning a firearm as a convicted felon, police said.

Troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the camper, along with 76 additional rounds of ammunition, State Police said.

Bassett was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals, and criminal possession of a handgun, authorities said. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court later this month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westbrook and receive free news updates.