Wanted CT Man Busted After Drunken Hit, Run Crash On I-95 In Westbrook: Police

Henrry Zavalavillatoro, 32, of New Haven, is charged with multiple felonies following his arrest on Friday, May 2, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers were called to I-95 near Exit 65 in Westbrook on Friday, May 2, around 5:30 p.m. after a driver said a Nissan had sideswiped their vehicle when passing them on the shoulder, police said. The car sped off after the crash, but the driver refused to let him get away.

While speaking with police, they followed the Nissan to Exit 71 in Old Lyme. A trooper caught up to both of them on Route 156.

The trooper noticed Nissan's plate was registered to a different vehicle, and the driver, Zavalavillatoro, gave the officer a false name and date of birth, authorities said.

Though Zavalavillatoro immediately admitted — unprompted — to the hit-and-run crash, saying he knew he should have stopped. He also confessed to drinking before getting behind the wheel when asked about his slurred speech and red eyes, State Police said.

Police arrested him, and that's when they learned he had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Connecticut and an extraditable charge in New York.

Zavalavillatoro was charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer, and extradition as a fugitive from justice, along with several traffic infractions, police said. He is facing nine charges in all.

Zavalavillatoro was being held on a $118,000 bond, authorities said.

