Andrew Corbett, 38, of Westbrook, was last seen that night at a CVS in Groton. His car was later found near the shoreline of Messerschmitt Pond, where authorities located his canoe, overturned in the water.

Police began search efforts Friday, shortly after spotting his vehicle near the Westbrook pond.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) released Corbett’s name and photo with his family’s permission, hoping the public can help bring in new leads.

The search has included a large, multi-agency response, including the Connecticut State Police, the state police dive team, K-9 units, and several fire departments from across the region.

On Tuesday evening, DEEP said the large-scale operation would transition to a smaller, more focused effort concentrated on the pond.

Authorities are urging anyone who saw Corbett or had contact with him between the evening of July 30 and the morning of Aug. 1 to come forward.

Anyone with information about Corbett’s whereabouts is asked to contact DEEP Dispatch at 860-424-3333 and ask for Investigator Reilly.

