Robert Jones, of Chester, ID'd As Man Killed In Westbrook

Authorities have identified the 63-year-old man who was killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday, June 18, in Westbrook. 

Robert Lewis Jones, of Chester, was driving north on Essex Road (Route 153) when a Jeep Wagoneer heading the other direction crash wedith his Nissan Altima just before 6:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said. 

Paramedics rushed him to Shoreline Medical Center in Westbrook, where he died of his injuries. 

The 32-year-old Florida man who was behind the wheel of the Jeep suffered minor injuries. Doctors at Yale New Haven Hospital treated him. 

Authorities did not say who was at fault in the crash. 

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact Connecticut State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.

