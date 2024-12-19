Michael Sutyla, 76, of Clinton, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Westbrook Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police said.

Police believe Sutyla ran a stop sign at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Hammock Road, causing a crash with another car around 4 p.m.

Paramedics took Sutyla to Middlesex Shoreline Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The passenger in another vehicle, who is from Louisa, Virginia, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

