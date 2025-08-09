Fair 79°

Andrew Corbett Body Found In Westbrook's Messerschmidt Pond

The body of a man who had been missing for more than a week was pulled from a Connecticut pond on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Andrew Corbett has been missing since July 30. The Westbrook man's canoe was found overturned in Messerschmitt Pond, and his car was found nearby. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
Andrew Corbett, of Westbrook, disappeared on July 30. His car was found parked near Messerschmidt Pond in Westbrook, and searchers also located his capsized canoe in the water, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Despite the evidence, investigators had not previously suggested that he was in Messerschmidt Pond. 

An autopsy will determine Corbett's cause of death, the agency said.

Police had released photos of Corbett to generate leads in the search. The last time he was publicly seen was at a CVS in Groton around 11 p.m. on the night he disappeared.

This marks the second highly publicized incident of a body being recovered from Connecticut waters in recent days.

On Friday, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found in the Housatonic River after he fell in at a Stratford boat ramp. Authorities have not identified the boy. 

