West Haven School Bus Crash Sends 2 Children To Hospital

Two children were taken to a hospital after a car rear-ended the bus they were on Tuesday morning, Sept. 9, police said.

A school bus

 Photo Credit: Robin Jonathan Deutsch/Unsplash
Josh Lanier
A New Haven school bus was turning from Spring Street onto Front Avenue in West Haven when another vehicle crashed into the back of it.

One child suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said. A second student also reported being hurt and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities did not identify the school or release the students’ ages.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus declined medical attention, authorities said.

West Haven police said they are investigating the crash.

