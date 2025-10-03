Fair 70°

SHARE

West Haven 13-Year-Old Missing, Police Asking For Public's Help Finding Him

West Haven police are asking for help to find 13-year-old Joshua Yard, who has been missing for more than a day as of Friday, Oct. 3. Officers say every minute matters. 

 Joshua Yard

 Joshua Yard

Photo Credit: West Haven Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Families in town are urged to check cameras, talk to neighbors, and spread the word.

Joshua is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.”

Police and Detectives have searched all areas identified by his guardian as possible locations, but have not been able to find him. 

Joshua’s cellphone only works with Wi-Fi, so police have not been able to track him through the device. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Healey at 203-937-3900 immediately. 

to follow Daily Voice West Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE