Teen, 2-Year-Old Found Stabbed To Death Inside West Haven Home Following Harrowing 911 Call

Police received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, to reports of a woman screaming in the apartment above them at 430 Melroy Road in West Haven, officials said. Before police arrived they heard a man jump from a second-story window, smashing glass as he made his dive onto the pavement.

West Haven police rushed to the scene and found the man on the ground suffering from serious wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Inside the apartment was a horror scene. A 19-year-old woman and a 2-year-old male toddler were viciously stabbed, West Haven police said.

Police arrested a suspect, and investigators say there is no on-going threat to the community community.

The names of the victims were not immediately released as police notified their family.

