Panjala Neeraj Goud, 23, was killed early Monday morning, Dec. 16, when the driver of a Hyundai he was in lost control of the car and crashed into a West Haven police officer's cruiser, authorities said. Officers did not say where Goud lived.

The high-speed crash had left the officer seriously wounded and would likely be out of work for a considerable amount of time, West Haven police said. Authorities did not identify the six-year veteran of the force.

The driver, who also has not been identified, remained hospitalized following the 2:20 a.m. Derby Avenue crash.

Investigators said the patrol car was parked at the gas station observing traffic when the wreck happened.

