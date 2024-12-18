Mostly Cloudy 52°

Panjala Neeraj Goud ID'd As Victim In Fatal West Haven Wreck

Police in Connecticut have identified the man who was killed in a fatal crash earlier this week when the car he was in careened into a police cruiser parked at a gas station, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Panjala Neeraj Goud, 23, was killed early Monday morning, Dec. 16, when the driver of a Hyundai he was in lost control of the car and crashed into a West Haven police officer's cruiser, authorities said. Officers did not say where Goud lived. 

The high-speed crash had left the officer seriously wounded and would likely be out of work for a considerable amount of time, West Haven police said. Authorities did not identify the six-year veteran of the force. 

The driver, who also has not been identified, remained hospitalized following the 2:20 a.m. Derby Avenue crash. 

Investigators said the patrol car was parked at the gas station observing traffic when the wreck happened. 

