Officer Hurt, Mother, Son Arrested In Wild West Haven Street Takeover With ATVs: Police

The group was “riding wheelies, speeding, and driving in the wrong lane” on Captain Thomas Boulevard, creating a danger to other drivers on the road.

Among the swarm, officers spotted a dirt bike flying down the street, with what appeared to be a young child clinging to the back. When police tried to stop it, the rider refused, speeding off and ignoring commands.

But officers caught up, and that’s when things turned violent.

As they tried to arrest the young driver, police say he drove the dirt bike “directly into the officers’ legs, causing injury.” Officials called it a “deliberate attempt to avoid" being arrested

Then it got worse.

The large group of riders circled back and surrounded the two injured officers.

While one officer was putting the juvenile in handcuffs, police say an ATV charged at her. “Had she not jumped out of the way, the ATV would have struck her.” The driver had to “drive up over a curb” to get to where the officers were, making the act appear intentional.

That ATV took off but didn’t get far. Police say the driver lost control, smashed into a parked car, and was taken into custody after also damaging a police cruiser.

The man behind the wheel was identified as 29-year-old Gabriel Luna of Bridgeport. He wasn’t alone. Police say 41-year-old Lindsay Benitez — the juvenile’s mother — was on the back of his ATV and was visibly upset at the scene. But officials later determined she had been with Luna when he allegedly tried to hit the officer.

Both Luna and Benitez were arrested.

Gabriel Luna is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit assault on a police officer

Reckless endangerment

Riot in the first degree

Operating under suspension

Driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle

Numerous traffic violations

Lindsay Benitez was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit a street takeover

Interfering with an officer

The juvenile faces charges including:

Assault on an officer

Conspiracy to commit a street takeover

Riot-related offenses

Motor vehicle violations

Police say the ATV and dirt bike involved have been impounded and will be destroyed.

