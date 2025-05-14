Motel Den Drug Bust: Fentanyl, Crack, Guns Seized From Trio In West Haven, Cops Say

Alexander Vargas was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 13, after members of the West Haven Street Crime Unit and Uniformed Patrol Division stopped his vehicle around 2 p.m., police said.

Investigators had been tracking Vargas since April, after learning he was allegedly dealing crack cocaine and fentanyl out of a room at the Econo Lodge Motel in West Haven, according to police.

Detectives also received information that Vargas was accepting stolen goods and merchandise in exchange for drugs, authorities said.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Vargas’s motel room and found:

An M4 Carbine-style rifle

A Smith & Wesson .22-caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds

269 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition

Four high-capacity magazines

207.9 grams of crack cocaine (street value: $20,790)

177 wax folds of heroin/fentanyl mix (street value: $1,770)

78 prescription pills not prescribed to Vargas

40 counterfeit fentanyl pills

An assortment of candy, energy drinks, and clothing with security tags still attached

Vargas was processed and charged with:

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance

Operating a drug factory

Multiple counts of possession with intent to sell

Illegal possession of an assault weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of high-capacity magazines

Illegally obtaining prescription drugs

Sale of narcotics and additional charges from prior warrants

He is being held on $650,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court.

Two women were also arrested during the operation:

Nicole Dube was charged with drug possession and operating a drug factory, plus had multiple outstanding warrants out of Derby, Shelton, Norwalk, and Fairfield, including for violation of probation, police said.

Shalia Russell was wanted on two outstanding warrants out of Fairfield.

“This was another fantastic job done by the Street Crime Unit,” police said. “More guns and more drugs taken off the street.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Haven and receive free news updates.