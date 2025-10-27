Moped Rider Hit By Minivan Has Died A Week After Strike In West Haven

West Haven emergency crews rushed to Forest Road and Derby Avenue around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 after the van struck the rider entering the intersection.

The impact threw the moped driver into the road. A passerby performed CPR before firefighters arrived, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries.

Police said Monday that the 24-year-old from New Haven had died. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

