Moped Rider Hit By Minivan Has Died A Week After Strike In West Haven

After more than a week in the hospital, a moped driver hit by a minivan in Connecticut has died from his injuries, authorities said.

West Haven emergency crews rushed to Forest Road and Derby Avenue around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 after the van struck the rider entering the intersection. 

The impact threw the moped driver into the road. A passerby performed CPR before firefighters arrived, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries.

Police said Monday that the 24-year-old from New Haven had died. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

