Man Hit, Killed Running Across I-95 In West Haven ID'd As 41-Year-Old

Suniel Michael Ross, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, died after being hit in the center median of I-95 near Exit 43 just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, according to Connecticut State Police.

Ross crossed the southbound lanes without incident and leaped over the center barrier, which startled a driver in the left northbound lane, causing them to slam on the brakes. The vehicle behind them swerved to avoid a collision.

Ross darted into the highway and stumbled into the path of the swerving car, police said.

Paramedics rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area for several hours to investigate and clear the scene.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper Rahiem Farrow at 860-696-2500 or email Rahiem.Farrow@ct.gov.

