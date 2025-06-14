Man Caught Pleasuring Himself At West Haven Athletic Field While Children Played: Police

Police had asked for help identifying the man who'd been seen at Veterans Field just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, masturbating with his pants around his knees, authorities said.

The man ran away after a parent confronted him. They took pictures of him and his vehicle to give to the police.

He drove away in a truck with a temporary license plate from North Carolina.

West Haven police had asked for help locating the man, but they announced around 4 p.m. that he had been identified. They have not released his name as of Saturday evening.

