Man Caught Pleasuring Himself At West Haven Athletic Field While Children Played: Police

A man in Connecticut was arrested Saturday, June 14, after he was spotted pleasuring himself next to an athletic field where children were playing in West Haven. 

Police say this man was caught masturbating at Veterans Field just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, while children were playing on the field. 

 Photo Credit: West Haven Police
Josh Lanier
Police had asked for help identifying the man who'd been seen at Veterans Field just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, masturbating with his pants around his knees, authorities said. 

The man ran away after a parent confronted him. They took pictures of him and his vehicle to give to the police. 

He drove away in a truck with a temporary license plate from North Carolina. 

West Haven police had asked for help locating the man, but they announced around 4 p.m. that he had been identified. They have not released his name as of Saturday evening. 

