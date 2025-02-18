Drunk Driver Clocked At 128 MPH On I-95 In West Haven Rushing To Get To Nightclub: Police

Venugopal Puppala, 25, of Newark, was pulled over after being clocked at 128 MPH in a 55 MPH zone near exit 43 in West Haven early Saturday, Feb. 15, Connecticut State Police said.

Puppala told troopers he was driving at 120 MPH to pick up a friend from a nightclub in New Haven, according to police. Officers said he smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

He took a field sobriety test and did not pass, leading to his arrest.

Puppala was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving, State Police said. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

