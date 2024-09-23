Body-Cam Video Shows Suspect Fired First In New Haven Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting: Report

Jebrell Conley, 36, was shot and killed on Thursday, Sept. 19, at a West Haven car wash on Boston Road.

The New Haven Police Department's Violent Crime Task Force went to arrest Conley around 5 p.m. on an outstanding robbery warrant. Conley tried to escape when he noticed officers approaching, but they used their vehicles to box him in. That's when the shooting started.

Authorities released multiple body-camera videos of the arrest, which show Conley pulling a gun and firing a single shot before police returned more than 20 rounds, the report says.

Investigators believe Conley's gun jammed after the first shot, the report said.

Body-camera videos from the officers lay out the chaotic scene.

Officer Derek Huelsman was the first to approach Conley's vehicle, according to the videos released. He ripped open the driver's side door as Conley tried to escape.

"Get out of the f*cking car," Huelsman says in a video, as he draws his pistol. "I will f*cking shoot you."

Several other officers approach the SUV a few heartbeats later, including Sgt. Francisco Sanchez, who reaches in to pull Conley from the Hyundai, as Huelsman steps back and lowers his weapon.

On the other side of the car, Officer Paul Vakos is the first to spot Conley's gun. "Oh shit," he screams out. "Gun. Gun. Gun. Gun."

The officers scatter from the vehicle.

The report says Conley fired a round that blew out the driver's side window of the SUV. Daily Voice counted more than 20 shots fired after that initial blast. However, the report does not say how many bullets were fired, and it's unclear how many officers returned fire.

Sgt. Sanchez's body-worn camera captured a pistol fall out of the SUV just before a bloodied Conley hit the pavement. An order to cease fire was made after this.

Officers gave Conley medical aid before paramedics took him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.

A civilian at the car wash recorded the shooting, and it matches with the relevant portions of the officer's body-worn videos.

Click here to read the initial investigative report from the Inspector General's Office and see the videos. Viewer discretion is advised.

