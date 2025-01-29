2 West Haven Officers Shot Executing Search Warrant In New Haven; Suspect Killed: Reports

The officers, whose names and conditions have not been released, were part of a multi-agency task force. They were executing a search warrant at an apartment on Grand Ave. around 5:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted, NBC Connecticut reported.

The New Haven police chief will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting and provide updates on the officers' conditions.

Reports said the unnamed suspect fired multiple shots from inside the apartment, where three others — including a child — were present.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

