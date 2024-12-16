1 Dead, West Haven Police Officer Seriously Hurt In High-Speed Crash

West Haven officers were called to the Citgo gas station on Derby Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, after a speeding Hyundai Elantra careened into a parked police cruiser in the station’s lot, authorities said.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were seriously injured in the crash, police reported. The officer, who was inside the cruiser at the time, also suffered a serious head injury.

Emergency crews rushed all three to the hospital, where the passenger of the Hyundai was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

Police said both the officer and the Hyundai’s driver are expected to recover.

West Haven police are investigating the incident.

