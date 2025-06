The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Main Street, authorities said.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Paramedics were unable to revive them, and they died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

West Hartford police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 860-523-5203.

