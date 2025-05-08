Noodles & Company Planning To Close About 20 Restaurants

Noodles & Company plans to shut down as many as 21 restaurants in 2025, the fast-casual chain said in its first-quarter financial report on Wednesday, May 7. There are 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants expected to be shuttered, along with four franchised locations.

The chain hasn't said which locations could close.

The closings come as Noodles & Company reported a 4.4% increase in sales during the first three months of 2025. The chain rolled out a new menu in March, featuring dishes like Cajun shrimp fettuccine, pulled pork barbecue, and lemon parmesan broccoli.

Despite the sales bump, the company posted a $9.1 million net loss in Q1 2025.

"We believe we have positioned the company to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see ahead," said CEO Drew Madsen. "Our new brand strategy focused on our comprehensive new menu is increasing relevance and demand, our loyalty program continues to grow, and our emphasis on operations excellence is helping deliver a more consistent guest experience while ensuring the successful execution of the new menu."

Here are the Noodles & Company restaurants in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic:

Connecticut

Glastonbury

Manchester

Middletown

Southington

West Hartford

Maryland

Annapolis

Baltimore

Bel Air

Bowie

College Park

Columbia

Frederick

Gaithersburg

Germantown

Glen Burnie

Hagerstown

Lanham

Laurel

Lexington Park

Owings Mills

Rockville

Severna Park

Sykesville

Towson

Waldorf

New York

Garden City

Pennsylvania

Camp Hill

Cranberry Township

Harrisburg

Lancaster

Pittsburgh

State College

York

Virginia

Alexandria

Chantilly

Charlottesville

Christiansburg

Danville

Fairfax

Falls Church

Fredericksburg

Glen Allen

Herndon

Leesburg

Lynchburg

Manassas

Mechanicsville

Midlothian

Norfolk

Reston

Richmond

Springfield

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg

Woodbridge

Noodles & Company opened one corporate-owned location in early 2025. Two more are planned for the rest of the year.

Founded in 1995, Noodles & Company has more than 450 restaurants in 31 states.

