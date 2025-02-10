Just Salad is holding the grand opening for its restaurant in Bishops Corner during the week of Monday, Feb. 10. The location at 2538 Albany Avenue officially opened on Friday, Jan. 24.

Customers can choose from more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups, and smoothies. Popular salad options include crispy chicken poblano, Thai chicken crunch, and Tokyo supergreens.

The restaurant also offers a Reusable Bowl Program, allowing customers to purchase a bowl in-store and receive a free salad topping with every reuse.

This is the second of three Just Salad restaurants in Connecticut. It joins one in Fairfield, which opened in 2023, and another in Westport, which opened in January.

To celebrate the West Hartford opening, Just Salad is offering several promotions throughout February and March. The restaurant will host "Giveback Day" on February 10, donating $1 from every in-store purchase to The Children’s Museum’s Wildlife Sanctuary.

From Tuesday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, Feb. 13, all in-store meals will be available for $5. On Friday, Feb. 14, customers using a reusable bowl can also get a meal for $5 and community workers will receive the same $5 meal offer on Saturday, Feb. 15.

A reusable bowl happy hour will run on weekdays from Monday, Mar. 3 through Friday, Mar. 21, offering salads and warm bowls for $9.69 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Based in New York City, Just Salad has more than 90 locations in other states including Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

