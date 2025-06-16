John Marczak, a Plainville resident and Newington native, was struck by a vehicle near 202 South Main St. in West Hartford on June 7, according to police. He died of his injuries three days later, on June 10.

Juan Pablo Novoa, 22, is accused of intentionally hitting Marczak with his car, prosecutors said during a court hearing earlier this month, according to the CT Post. Novoa is currently charged with evading responsibility in a crash that caused serious physical injury and tampering with evidence, the West Hartford Police Department said.

Despite that, Novoa has not been charged with assault. The most serious charge he faces—evading responsibility for an accident resulting in serious physical injury—carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He also faces a lesser felony for tampering with evidence and an infraction for driving with an obstructed windshield, which carries only a fine.

A GoFundMe campaign for Marczak’s family said he was a devoted friend with a great sense of humor, always ready for an adventure or a live show.

He lived life to the fullest, always down to go to any concert or festival as long as it wasn't country music. He boasted about his two beautiful daughters every time I saw him and would always talk about how much he loved and cared about his Mom. He was an awesome, amazing, loving — father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, coworker, the list goes on.

The campaign called the situation an “unimaginable tragedy,” made worse by the potential of a long legal battle.

The campaign has raised over $3,000 toward its $12,000 goal. Donations will help cover Marczak’s funeral expenses, with any remaining funds going to support his family.

West Hartford Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to call 860-523-5203. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Click here to view the GoFundMe campaign.

