Hartford Golf Club Wins Approval for Expanded Outdoor Options

The commission unanimously approved the club's plans to renovate an existing fire pit area, add a second fire pit, and construct a new 1,200-square-foot patio, according to notes from a recent meeting.

The approval includes specific conditions to ensure the project aligns with West Hartford’s ordinances. Commissioners agreed that the fire pits and patio would not disrupt nearby properties, and no neighbors raised concerns during the public comment period.

However, the project must undergo an erosion and sediment evaluation to ensure compliance with state and county regulations.

The board also ruled that issues regarding parking, trash facilities, and driveway access had been adequately addressed during the review process.

Earlier this year, the zoning board approved the Hartford Golf Club's plans to build a new swimming area.

