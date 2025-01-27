Ex-West Hartford Teacher Nabbed After Tickling Students At Private School: Police

Nicholas Ricciardi, 46, of Manchester, was arrested earlier this month and charged with risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace, according to West Hartford police.

A parent came forward around Thanksgiving to report Ricciardi had tickled their child at Solomon Schechter Day School, police said.

School officials placed Ricciardi on leave after the incident. NBC Connecticut reported that he tickled a student's abdomen.

The Department of Children and Families said it would not investigate the matter further but told Ricciardi that tickling was inappropriate. Ricciardi was allowed to return to the classroom after that, according to the report.

However, a second parent came forward in December with similar allegations. At that point, the school fired Ricciardi and barred him from entering campus, NBC Connecticut reported.

West Hartford police arrested Ricciardi on Jan. 17.

He was released after posting a $40,000 court-set bond, authorities said. Ricciardi is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 30.

West Hartford police urge anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 860-523-5203. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969 or by emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

