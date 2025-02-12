END OF AN ERA: $27M Transformation Of West Hartford Synagogue Begins

The building known for its colorful stained-glass windows stood as Agudas Achim at 1244 North Main St. for decades before being sold for $1.6 million to Trout Brook Realty Advisors Inc., the development arm of the West Hartford Housing Authority, in December 2024.

The site will be transformed into a 49-unit apartment complex called the Elle at North Main, with 80% of the units designated as affordable housing.

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Department of Housing, Eversource, M&T Bank, and the Town of West Hartford are funding the project.

Founded in 1967, Agudas Achim served as a hub for the Jewish community before closing its doors in 2018. The building was also home to Hebrew High School of New England for many years before the school moved into a brand-new facility on Bloomfield Avenue.

The demolition marks the final chapter for the synagogue, as construction moves forward on the new residential development.

