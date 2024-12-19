Fair 37°

SHARE

Bear With Us: Furry Visitor Creates a Buzz in West Hartford

West Hartford residents are being treated to an unexpected guest — a young black bear who seems to enjoy a particular neighborhood. While there’s no immediate danger, officials are asking everyone to stay calm, stay safe, and be "bear aware."

A young black bear has taken up part-time residence in West Hartford, where residents have seen it lounging in trees and rummaging for food.&nbsp;

A young black bear has taken up part-time residence in West Hartford, where residents have seen it lounging in trees and rummaging for food. 

 Photo Credit: West Hartford Animal Conrol
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The bear, who’s been spotted lounging in trees and exploring Quaker Lane South, Flatbush, Sidney, and Edgemont areas, has become quite the celebrity. West Hartford Animal Control said they've received a flood of calls about the curious creature. 

However, they urge residents to resist the urge to get too close. “Do not run up to the tree to take pictures,” officials emphasized in a Facebook post on Thursday, Dec. 19. “If the bear is coming down, give it space. It does not want anything but to be left alone.”

Animal experts say the bear is likely foraging for food and will move along once the area quiets down. In the meantime, there are a few steps residents can take to avoid attracting unwanted attention from this furry friend:

  • Secure Your Trash: If possible, keep garbage and recycling bins in a garage or shed. If outdoor storage is your only option, a bleach spray around the cans can help deter curious bears.
  • Ditch the Birdfeeders: Birdseed is a major attractant for bears, especially during this season. Removing feeders is a simple way to reduce temptation.
  • Stay Bear Aware: Give the bear plenty of space and avoid actions that might startle or corner it.

For additional tips and information, visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website or call their hotline at 860-424-3333.

to follow Daily Voice West Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE