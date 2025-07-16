Armed Robbery Shuts Down West Hartford Bank; Police Investigating

According to the West Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the American Eagle Financial Credit Union at 1245 New Britain Avenue at 11:31 a.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

“There are no reported injuries and no threat to the public,” police said. No arrests have been made.

Detectives and patrol officers remain on site, and the bank will be closed for the rest of the day.

As the investigation unfolds, customers are being urged to check American Eagle’s website to find other nearby locations for banking needs.

West Hartford police urge anyone with information about the robbery to contact investigators at (860) 523-5203.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Hartford and receive free news updates.