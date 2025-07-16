Partly Cloudy 91°

Armed Robbery Shuts Down West Hartford Bank; Police Investigating

An armed robbery at a West Hartford bank sent police racing to the scene late Wednesday morning, closing the branch and launching an active investigation.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union at 1245 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

According to the West Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the American Eagle Financial Credit Union at 1245 New Britain Avenue at 11:31 a.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

“There are no reported injuries and no threat to the public,” police said. No arrests have been made.

Detectives and patrol officers remain on site, and the bank will be closed for the rest of the day.

As the investigation unfolds, customers are being urged to check American Eagle’s website to find other nearby locations for banking needs.

West Hartford police urge anyone with information about the robbery to contact investigators at (860) 523-5203.

